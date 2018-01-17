Terror sanctuaries in Afghanistan along Pak border, a grave threat: Russian FM

MOSCOW : Russian Foreign Minister has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in eradicating terrorism saying militants spread inside Afghanistan along the area bordering Pakistan pose a grave threat.

Addressing his annual press conference Late Tuesday Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated his country’s support to Islamabad.

He said Russia will provide every possible support to Pakistan to make it a developed country.

The foreign minister added that several agreements have signed between the two countries that also included provision of helicopters and military equipment. He noted that Pakistan’s presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will strengthen the ties between Russia and Pakistan.

Russia threw its weight behind Pakistan’s efforts to become member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), an exclusive club of nuclear trading nations, in December 2017.

The support for Pakistan’s bid came from a Russian diplomat, who told a conference that Moscow was not opposed to Pakistan’s NSG candidature and had no intention to block it. He praised the steps taken by Pakistan for strengthening its national export control programme that complied with the spirit of international regimes and conventions.

Orignally published by INP