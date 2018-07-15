Terror cases against political workers condemnable: Zardari

ISLAMABAD : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, strongly condemning the initiating of terror cases against political workers, said that the Constitution of the country guaranteed every citizen the democratic rights.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Asif Ali Zardari said that the political activists are the strength of democracy and democratic process. He said that there was no political prisoner during five years of PPP government from 2008-2013.

He said that bullet and bad-mouthing are the enemies of democracy. One should not resort to foul-language in politics. The people who are always bad-mouthing others cannot serve the nation, he added.

The PPPP President said that it is the responsibility of Election Commission to provide conducive environment to the political parties participating in the elections.

Zardari said that despite security concerns Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cannot be away from the people.

Condemning firing incident on the rally of PPP candidate in Dadu, he asked government of Sindh to immediately arrest the culprits.

He prayed for early recovery of injured workers and instructed PPP workers to remain patient and continue their election campaign peacefully.

