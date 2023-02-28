Terror case registered for vandalism at Islamabad Judicial Complex

Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared before various courts in connection with a number of cases brought against him, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police registered a terrorism case for alleged vandalism, rioting, and sabotage at the capital’s judicial complex.

During their chief’s court appearances, PTI workers dismantled all barriers at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex, disrupting security procedures. On that particular occasion, several of the employees vandalised the structure and disturbed the courtroom’s decorum.

The case has been filed under Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA), as well as other charges on behalf of the state, according to a representative for the ICT police.

جوڈیشل کمپلیکس اسلام آباد میں توڑ پھوڑ کا مقدمہ درج۔ مقدمہ 353/7ATA اور دیگر دفعات کے تحت درج کیا گیا،ہجوم میں سے کلاشنکوف اور دیگر اسلحہ سمیت افراد کو حراست میں لیا گیا۔ ایک منصوبے کے تحت جوڈیشل کمپلیکس اور ہائی کورٹ پر حملے کی کوشش کی گئی،25 افراد گرفتار کر لیے گئے ہیں ⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 28, 2023

The spokesperson announced on Twitter that at least 25 people have been detained thus far and added that a Kalashnikov and other weapons have been found.

The statement stated that the mob sought to attack the high court and the judicial complex as part of a premeditated plan.

In order to apprehend those responsible for the event, police teams have been sent to other provinces, he continued.

The spokesperson insisted that “political party” leaders were in charge of the mob and added that they had incited the vandalism by inciting the crowd.