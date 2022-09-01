Terror case: ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan till Sep. 12

Islamabad: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till September 12 in a terrorism case filed against the PTI Chairman for threatening additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police chiefs.



ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case today amidst extensive security measures.

Raja Hassan Jawad had earlier granted Imran Khan a pre-arrest bail till September 1 (today).

However, as the hearing resumed today, Imran Khan was not present in the courtroom despite the bail being expired. Imran Khan’s counsel, Babar Awan, pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his client.

“IG and DIG operations would be responsible if something happens to my client,” warned Babar.

At this, the ATC remarked that only those who come to court get bail. “There is no such example that a suspected is granted bail without appearing in court,” the judge stated.

As the court resumed the hearing again in the presence of Imran Khan, Babar Awan apprised the court that four new sections had been added to the FIR against Imran, namely 186 (offence of obstructing public servant in the execution of public duty), 504 (criminal intimidation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Awan contended that the former premier should be granted bail for these charges, to which the judge replied that notices would be issued instead.

The judge subsequently extended Imran’s bail till September 12, adding that he would hear arguments on the bail petition at the next hearing.

The Case

On August 21, Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally the day before.

The FIR was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address. The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments, where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

Contempt case: IHC gives Imran Khan seven days to submit another response