Terror bid targeting Balochistan Governor foiled

Quetta

Provincial Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday claimed that as many as two suspicious suicide attackers were arrested for making plan to target Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai.

Addressing a joint press conference with DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema here, the minister said security forces foiled a terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah and arrested two terrorists from Gulistan area.The terrorists, namely Hamid Bashir and Munawar, intended to carry out an attack on Balochistan governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, he said, adding that the detainees’ terrorists belonged to the group involved in killing of Punjab Home Minister Shuja Khanzada.

“The timely action by intelligence agencies and police foiled the terrorists’ suicide attack plot on the governor,” Bugti elaborated, adding that the suspected terrorists had plotted the attack in Afghanistan but timely action saved many lives.