Terror bid foiled, two terrorists of TTP held

A bid to target Rawalpindi Police Lines and other sensitive locations was foiled and two terrorists of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested with arms, explosives and sensitive documents.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agency conducted operation on an intelligence tip-off two terrorists identified as Hayat Ullah and Waqeek Khan belonging to Haji Faqeer Group of TTP were held.

Latest weapons, explosives, satellite phones and sensitive documents were recovered from possession of the nabbed terrorists.