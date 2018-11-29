Terror bid foiled, two held with explosives, arms

Bahawalnagar

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror bid here on Wednesday and arrested two terrorists, belonging to a banned outfit besides recovery of explosives, hand grenades, arms and other material. The CTD spokesman said that on an intelligence tip-off, operation was conducted in Bahawalnagar.

During the operation, two terrorists of a defunct organization were apprehended with explosives, hand grenades, weapons and other material. The terrorists were planning targeting sensitive installation but in time action foiled the bid, the CTD spokesman added. The detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.—INP

