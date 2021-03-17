Terror bid foiled in Lahore as CTD arrests two terrorists

LAHORE – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists of banned outfit from Lari Adda (General Bus Stand) in Lahore, a statement said on Wednesday.

According to CTD spokesperson, the police team conducted raid at Lari Adda and arrested two suspects – Walayat Khan and Abdul Malik aka Izzatullah – belonging to Afghanistan.

The CTD team also recovered a pistol, explosive material and mobile phones, videos from their possession.

The security personnel started interrogation from the detainees.

Preliminary probe suggests the terror suspects were planning to assassinate religious scholars and minority leaders to trigger sectarian killings.

