The mastermind of the various bomb blasts in India has been now arrested by the Delhi police. The breaking news will set the stage for tackling terror menace in India. Furthermore, the weak, soft and lethargic approach of the government towards handling terror acts has been the root cause of the free demonstration of attacks by the terrorists in recent times. I am at a loss to understand what is holding back the government to act tough on terrorists. How come the strange and mysterious people [most of whom are suspected to be anti-social elements] get easily settled? Is this because of the lethargic attitude of the regime?

It is high time that the rule of law is tightened with regards to Passports, Visas and Immigration. And also, those who are staying without valid Passports and Visas should be questioned and also brought to book. Besides, the Indian government should shed the fear of vote-bank politics and policies. And it should call for an all-State meeting to discuss the aspects of enacting tough laws to deal with terrorism. Above all, the Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh should prepare a multi-pronged strategy apart from following cooperative measures towards tackling the imminent terror attacks from terrorists.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

