Terror attacks on Pakistan census teams kill two police officials, wound five in KPK

LAHORE – Militants opened fire on a census team in the country’s northwestern region on Monday, killing two policemen, while five others suffered injuries.

Local cops told media that attacks occurred in Tank and Lakki Marwat areas, where the teams were busy collecting data when an unidentified armed man sprayed bullets on police officials.

One of the deceased was identified as Constable Khan Nawab while police constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, paramilitary troop Bismillah, FC official Abdullah, and driver Eid Jan were wounded in the attacks.

Cops and FC officials also retaliated and militants managed to escape from the spot. Later, a contingent of local cops reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and started a search operation.

As the search operation was underway, the martyr and injured personnel were moved to District Headquarters Hospital Tank for the medicolegal procedure and aid.

Law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, two provinces neighboring Afghanistan, deteriorated, with militant’s escalated attacks on civilians and security forces.