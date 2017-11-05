Terrifying effects of mobile phone

Virtually every person has a cellphone these days. In today’s globalized world, cell phones become a trend and is utmost impossible to imagine a life without it. It is also among the amazing inventions of this age which has made our life more convenient. It allows connectivity to anywhere in the world on just click of a button. Besides all these pros, it also entails a myriad of disadvantages. It’s so hard to work when your phone is tempting you to pick it up. Further, excessive usage of cell phones can lead to cancer due to emission of radio waves. Gone are the days when this gadget was not common and children used to engage themselves in physical activities and sports that would keep them healthy and mentally fit. Due to over usage of cell phones, kids are getting away from each other and it leaves detrimental effects on their health.

ALI ZAIN NAQVI

Rawalpindi

