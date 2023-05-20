‘Tere Bin’ writer reveals why fan-favorite drama shows marital rape, extramarital affair

Pakistani drama Tere Bin lately made headlines for all the wrong reasons as some of the provocative scenes triggered fans who stormed social media to vent out anger.

Lately, tags of #TereBin, #WahajAli, and #YumnaZaidi appeared in trending section of Twitter where some of people even called for boycott of the famous soap opera which is all over the internet.

It turned out to be the story of the relationship of love and hate between fans and the writer of the drama as previous episodes of the drama raked in several accolades. It even becomes the most-watched drama in history.

Despite all the praises it garnered, Episode 46 of the drama triggered contrasting reactions from people as the lead character of Meerab was apparently raped by her husband Murtasim as she confronted him for attempting to start an affair with Haya, another character.

As people called out writer Nooran Makhdoom, she responds to the criticism, calling it the demand of the project which according to her will lead to the climax. In her recent interaction with a foreign publication, she said “If the people are not getting it, I can’t change it, and further mentioned it as “drama”. She urged fans to wait for the completion of the entire story to unfold instead of taking issue with every episode.

She even shared the response of the content team and production house on the twist on the storyline, saying no one from their side raised objections.