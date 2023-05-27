‘Tere Bin’ makers in hot waters after rape scenes as PEMRA issues warning

Fan favorite Pakistani drama Tere Bin raked in several accolades in recent days, however recent episodes of the desi soap opera garnered huge ire online and now it prompted a warning from PEMRA – the country’s media watchdog.

Amid the hype, Tere Bin, starring gorgeous Yumna Zaidi, and Wahaj Ali, divided internet users as a promo of the drama showing a marital rape scene puts the chemistry between the lead cast in a bad light.

As shocking scenes disturbed several social media, Tere Bin appeared in trending searches on Twitter where people raised two cents on the makers, and some even raised questions as it further adds fuel to the fire in a time when women in Asian nations are facing domestic violence.

The debate on the controversial scenes was calmed down as makers changed episode 47 with quick voiceovers which were hailed by users.

Despite the last-minute changes, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a warning notice to ARY Digital for airing questionable content.

The notice cited “Tere Bin contained inappropriate content that deviates from several clauses of the 2015 law”, as the watchdog warned not to repeat such scenes that opposed social norms.