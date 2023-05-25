Tere Bin fans remain divided over unexpected twist in latest episode

Web Desk (Lahore)
KARACHI – TV dramas just got a new meaning in Pakistan as desi fans seem to be enjoying Tere Bin which was called a breath of fresh air amid a plethora of clichéd soap operas.

A previous episode of the drama however garnered the ire of fuming social media users due to disturbing events like of marital rapes and domestic abuse, however, the fresh episode comes with an unexpected twist in the plot, which was stunning for many of the users.

As people were waiting for episode 47 of the show, social media users witnessed a volte-face in the plot as the storyline was purportedly tweaked in the wake of widespread backlash online as Tere Bin and its cast members remained in the trending section where fans shared two cents on the writer.

The strong reaction from fans even prompted strong reactions from producer Abdullah Kadwani and writer who urged the masses not to jump to conclusions.

However, the fresh episode soothes the fury as it turns out that the act was not as shown in the previous episode and both characters apparently lamented the action.

Some users were quick to notice the change in voiceovers that failed to sync with the screenplay while others take it positively.

Social Media Users’ Reactions:

