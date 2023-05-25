Tere Bin fans remain divided over unexpected twist in latest episode

KARACHI – TV dramas just got a new meaning in Pakistan as desi fans seem to be enjoying Tere Bin which was called a breath of fresh air amid a plethora of clichéd soap operas.

A previous episode of the drama however garnered the ire of fuming social media users due to disturbing events like of marital rapes and domestic abuse, however, the fresh episode comes with an unexpected twist in the plot, which was stunning for many of the users.

As people were waiting for episode 47 of the show, social media users witnessed a volte-face in the plot as the storyline was purportedly tweaked in the wake of widespread backlash online as Tere Bin and its cast members remained in the trending section where fans shared two cents on the writer.

The strong reaction from fans even prompted strong reactions from producer Abdullah Kadwani and writer who urged the masses not to jump to conclusions.

However, the fresh episode soothes the fury as it turns out that the act was not as shown in the previous episode and both characters apparently lamented the action.

Some users were quick to notice the change in voiceovers that failed to sync with the screenplay while others take it positively.

Social Media Users’ Reactions:

All I want to say after watching today’s episode of Tere Bin “Awaam Kya koi chuntiyan 🐜 hain? “ — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) May 24, 2023

Wahaj and Yumna really did justice to their roles specially in yesterday ep.

No one can play Murtasim and Meerab better than @iamwahaj & @yumnazaidi3

They stole our hearts again through their brilliant performances,more power to you both..#YumnaZaidi #wahajali #meerasim #terebin pic.twitter.com/7OCsL2ek9h — Wahajian💕 (@Muhammadhk71993) May 25, 2023

Aik he cheez bolungi #YumnaZaidi ki acting pr trust hai ghuroor hai mujhe…

And that was on the next level tonight… !! Hmari #Meerab ne ek bar phr bacha lia #Murtasim ko 🥺👏🏻

🙌🏻 HUGE RESPECT🙌🏻 kyun k ap just ek behtreen performer he nai balke you are such a altruistic person.. pic.twitter.com/liKnjPLKbz — yumnazaidi_era (@YumHaj123) May 24, 2023

If you remove the background voices and then look at merrub it doesn't show guilt but devastation. #YumnaZaidi portrays it with such perfection that even these voice over can't cover it up. So next time try to make better stories @7thskybiz pic.twitter.com/cpUoi4YfWg — Ayesha Arif Ali 🌸 (@ayesharifali12) May 25, 2023

So Murtasim was strip teasing n Meerab couldn't resist him.

I'm so detached rn, can never look at them like before. TB ended with Murtasim's confession.

🙏#TereBin #YumnaZaidi #WahajAli — 𝓝𝓲𝓽𝓲 (@_thatMoodyKid) May 25, 2023

Not wanting to burst anyone's bubble but #TereBin has seriously gone down the drain! MR was clearly part of script which has been changed last min with voiceovers and now none of Meerub's reactions will make zero sense as usual! — r o s h . (@roshgrey) May 24, 2023