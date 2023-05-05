‘Tere Bin’ famed Sabeena Farooq sets temperature high with new sizzling pictures

Pakistani drama Tere Bin raked in several accolades despite its never-ending suspense as Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s onscreen chemistry kept fans glued to screens.

Sabeena Farooq is also among the cast who grabbed netizens’ attention with her latest performance in a hit serial. Besides entertaining viewers with hit dramas, the 31-year-old is mesmersing fans with her online appearance.

Lately, the Lollywood diva slayed a red Saree in a recent picture and video, soaring temperature online, as fans go gaga with her latest avatar.

She amassed 0.6 million followers on Instagram. Sabeena is also an avid social media user as she used to delight fans with her online appearance. Here’s a glimpse of her online presence.

For the unversed, she made her debut with Moray Saiyaan and then made it to Janaan the same year and is currently getting praised in Tere Bin.