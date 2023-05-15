‘Tere Bin’ couple Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali set couple goals with new romantic photoshoot

Tere Bin raked in new viewership records, courtesy of the spellbinding plot and flawless acting from Pakistani gorgeous actor Yumna Zaidi, and stunning Wahaj Ali, the two are the favorite couple trending online.

Netizens are loving the on-screen chemistry and romantic sequences of the duo in Tere Bin.

Lately, romantic pictures of the duo are no less than a delight for the fans who shower love on the on-screen couple. Yumna can be seen in traditional red attire and is a vision to behold as she completed her look with traditional jewelry.

Wahaj Ali, on the other screen, opted for a traditional dark-toned dress as he posed with his co-star and fans love it.

Pictures courtesy: Instagram.com/mahasphotographyofficial