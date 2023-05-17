Tere Bin couple Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali break the internet with Walima themed photoshoot

TV dramas just got a new meaning in Pakistan for viewers who seem to be enjoying every bit of Tere Bin which raked in new viewership records, courtesy of the mesmerizing plot and impeccable acting from very talented Yumna Zaidi, and handsome hunk Wahaj Ali.

The on-screen couple Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali are definitely ruling hearts, not only with their performances in the viral drama but with back to back photo-shoots which were sufficient enough to spark a frenzy among the duo’s fans.

In a recent development, the Walima-themed pictures of the on-screen couple are absolutely a delight for social media users who continue to shower love on Yumna and Wahaj.

Setting temperature high with their intimate poses, Pakistani stars can be seen in ivory-toned and rose pink attires. Maha’s Photography grabbed the candid shots as Yumna and Wahaj, who played the roles of Meerab and Murtasim, stunned everyone while the clicks got huge appraises online.

(Pictures Courtesy: mahasphotographyofficial/Instagram)