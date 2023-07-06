All good things come to an end, and so did the Pakistani hit drama Tere Bin, as it remained fan favourite since its first episode and now the journey comes to an end.

Thursday marked the end of Meerab and Murtasim’s journey; the drama shattered several records as Pakistani and Indian fans remained glued to screens for months despite the clichéd plot.

Yumna Zaidi, and Wahaj Ali’s performances in drama leave fans in awe, and people are all waiting for the end but the end was worth the wait.

In light of the finest character played by the main lead, viewers were curious to know if Tere Bin would change the destructive sad ending of the novel to a happy one and it’s finally happening as makers delivered what fans wanted.

The final episode of Tere Bin shows the climax of Meerab and Murtasim’s love story and it shows much-needed confrontation between the onscreen couple.

Here’s what social media users had to say about the satisfying execution of the last episode:

So, do we just update all our group chats to Tere Bin 2 or is it safe to exit them all today? 😁😁😁 Time to go back to sleep post this finale & confusing earth-shattering news of Season 2. Not sure what to feel… Going to sleep this one off…

God bless the meds 🙏🏻#TereBin pic.twitter.com/lTIdSNQMAB — Billy Bob Speaks (@VeiledJourney) July 6, 2023

FINALLY it is "final trauma day" 😭🤧 Please don't disappoint 🙃

Give us a satisfying ending 🙏 #TereBin #Meerasim pic.twitter.com/c9PWTn2iLy — 🌺 (@Kimstarryeyes) July 6, 2023

