‘Tere Bin’ comes under fire for promoting domestic abuse, extramarital affair

Hit Pakistani drama Tere Bin made headlines for the wrong reasons, despite being watched by millions, the storyline of the latest soap opera lately irked some people who shared two cents online.

The lead roles Murtasim and Meerab apparently seemed like an unlikely couple at the start of the drama, and with the ups and downs, the duo came to a point when the relationship between the two turned toxic.

In a recent episode, social media users took to Twitter where Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, and tags of drama appeared in the trending section. Episode 46 of the desi soap opera disturbed people who raised eyebrows at the storyline.

A part of the clip shows a scene where the character played by Yumna slapped Wahaj who hugged another girl. Following the blows, Murtasim locked the door and hits back. It did not end her but the teaser promo for the upcoming episode shows Meerab crying inconsolably sitting on the floor next to her bed.

Social Media Reactions

Maturity is realising #Terebin was never a romance. It was TRAGEDY all along 💔💔💔💔 The OST was screaming it in our faces 💀💀🔪🔪🔪 I want my life back pic.twitter.com/9KUPoU1A36 — ماريا ♡ (@xmazz_95x) May 18, 2023

I believe #WahajAli & #YumnaZaidi won't evr do smthng like ths evn if it has a remorse track latr..I hope #Murtasim will back down & not rape #Meerab but as a viewer & a woman ths is so triggering & painful.. I'm shakng & can't even tell anyone😭#TereBin pic.twitter.com/Dr6hYNDM1o — Marioo✨❤️ 💫 (@Marioo_hoho) May 18, 2023