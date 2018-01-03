Teradata brings together business leaders in Golf C’ship

Islamabad

Teradata Pakistan, the world’s leading data and analytics company, held its 4thTeradata Invitational Golf Championship today here at Defence Authority Country and Golf Club. The sporting event was in continuation of Teradata’s regular practice of helping key decision makers from different industries meet in an informal setting and discuss solutions that matter for the Pakistani business community and the country’s economy.

A select group of corporate executives and decision makers from the Government, finance, and energy sectors of Pakistan participated in the golf event which was followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

In the tournament, Mr. VivekAnand won the 1st Gross with Mr. Malik Murtaza and Lt. Col. Zahid Iqbal winning the 2nd and 3rd Gross respectively. the 1st Net prize went to Mr. Haider Bilal while Mr. JavedWadood and Mr. Ali Nadeem won the 2nd and 3rd Net respectively. In the ladies category, Ms. Anum Zahra won the 1st Net with Ms. Sumeha Khalid securing the 2nd Net. The 1st Gross went to Mrs. Humera Khalid. The Longest Drive in the game was made by Mr. Zunair Khan, while Brig. Shahid Ghani was able to reach Nearest to Pin. —Agencies