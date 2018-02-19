Tent pegging festival concludes at PSC

Islamabad

A two-day annual tent pegging festival organized by Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) in collaboration with Tent Pegging Clubs concluded here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

Decorated with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback participated in the Annual Tent Pegging Festival here at Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC). A total of 130 clubs including 700 horses from across Pakistan were participated in the mega event.

The event was inaugurated by Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Secretary, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif. An official of Pakistan Sports Complex said that PSC has planned to organize different sports tournaments which include hockey tournament, cricket, football and shooting ball tournaments. He said that in order to promote traditional games PSC has planned to organize Tent Pegging, Kabaddi, tug of war and other such completions to promote these games at National Level.

He said that in addition to sports events, the Authority has also planned to organize cultural shows, Sufi nights, folk nights, artisans Mela and other various entertainment programs to depict different segments of cultural heritage of the country. The tent pegging club said each team comprises four horses. Food and water stalls were also installed at the venue in order to entertain the crowd.

Event includes Single, Double and Four Men-Team categories competition. Different prizes were also distributed amongst the riders and teams on concluding ceremony. A large number of public from the twin cities, diplomats and foreigners residing in the federal capital participated in the event during two-day event and hailed the professional skills of the riders.—APP