Tensions high in Israel after deadly attacks

Hours after two Israeli sisters were killed in a gun incident in the occupied West Bank, an Italian tourist was killed and five others were injured in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday.

Israeli police raids at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque earlier this week added to the atmosphere of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions. The attacks followed a night of cross-border strikes in Gaza and Lebanon.

While Israel reacted to a barrage of rockets by bombing locations connected to the Islamist party Hamas in Gaza and southern Lebanon, tensions threatened to worsen overnight, but on Friday, the fighting ceased.

But, the two attacks highlighted how tense things are still following several nights of unrest that have perplexed everything.

In the most recent incident, a car rammed into a crowd on a street close to a well-traveled bike and walking path on a Tel Aviv promenade. When the motorist attempted to pull a gun, a nearby police officer shot him dead, according to the authorities.

The attacker was a Kafr Qassem-born Arab citizen of Israel, according to an Israeli security source.

Just following the event, Reuters captured a white automobile lying on its side on park grass. The area, which was teeming with emergency personnel, was blocked off by police.

All of the victims, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, were international tourists, and Antonio Tajani, the foreign minister of Italy, stated that an Italian had been murdered and that more Italians might also be among the injured.

Earlier on Friday, a gun attack on their automobile happened close to the Jewish hamlet of Hamra in the Jordan Valley, killing two Israeli sisters, ages 20 and 16, who also shared British citizenship, and injuring their mother.

After visiting the attack scene with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, “Our enemies are testing us once more.”