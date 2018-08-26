Tension grips Miranshah

Tariq Saeed

Tension gripped Miran Shah, the headquarters of North Waziristan agency, on Saturday where at least one tribe man was killed and around a dozen others sustained injuries when the security forces have to fire in the air to disperse thousands of violent protestors.

Reports reaching here say the tribesman were protesting against the arrest of few tribesman as a result of search and net operation by the security forces in the Hamazoni area of Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan in the wake of Thursday’s remote-controlled bomb blast in which a Havaldar of the Army Bomb Disposal Unit was martyred and few others wounded.

“The crowd had gathered at Shna Khawra of Khattai Kalay following the search operation and arrest of the suspects. They blocked the road to stop the transfer of the arrested persons and demanded their release. The locals and the officials of the political administration said adding the situation got out of control after an argument between the protesters and forces broke out and the protest turned violent forcing the security forces to fire in the air to disperse the unruly mob.

