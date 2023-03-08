Tension grips Lahore as police arrest PTI workers over violation of Section 144

LAHORE – Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the provincial capital Lahore on Wednesday as police detained scores of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers for violating section 144.

Imran Khan-led former ruling party claimed that its local leaders and activists were held in Lahore as they are scheduled to hold a rally today for a power show. The members were however held as country’s second-largest city had been placed under Section 144 as government restricted all kinds of public gatherings for a period of seven days.

In a notification, the caretaker government imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings and rallies citing security threats and fears of disruption of traffic as Aurat Marchers and other protesters including Jamat e Islami also staged protests.

Amid the ban, charged workers of PTI were held near Mall Road for violating Section 144. Several arteries leading to Zaman Park residence had been cordoned off to avert clashes. Anti-riot personnel are using water cannons to dispel workers.

Several leaders of Imran Khan shared clips of a water cannon being used to dispel agitators, causing outrage online.

Unarmed women workers of PTI being attacked by water cannons & police attack vehicles parked by the side in a wanton act of destruction. Fascist Mohsin Naqvi gone power crazy. @NasimZehra, your reaction to this display of brute force by 24 channel owner to stop peaceful rally? pic.twitter.com/1ziuZzYULw — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 8, 2023

Amid the crackdown, ousted premier Imran Khan questioned the move, saying PTI launched its election campaign with hardly 55 days left for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Under what law and in brazen contempt of the Supreme Court, the Punjab caretaker government uses massive police violence against unarmed workers to stop our planned rally?” PTI chief asked.

against unarmed workers to stop our planned rally? The only job of Caretakers is to ensure fair & free elections. What they are doing is an assault on rule of law, our Constitution & democracy. Above all, once SC ruling is defied, it is now law of the jungle. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 8, 2023

He slammed the Naqvi-led caretaker setup for assault on rule of law, calling it a law of the jungle.

As opposition leaders questioned the move, several members of the ruling alliance including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah justified the action, saying several rallies were occurring at the same time.