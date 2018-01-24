Tense calm prevails in Shabqadar

College principal’s murder

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Tense calm prevailed and educational Institutions remained closed in mourning in Shabqadar District Charsadda as a local court in Shabqadar on Tuesday handed over into police custody on a three-day physical remand Faheem Ashraf a student of private college, who killed his principal on Monday.

Faheem Ashraf – a second-year student at New Islamia Public College Shabqadar, it may be recalled had opened fire at his principal Sareer Ahmed after the two argued over the student’s absence from college to attend the Faizabad sit-in in the federal capital in November.

In the meanwhile Slain College Principal Sareer Ahmed, a practicing Muslim and Hafiz-e-Qur’an was laid to rest in Charsadda on Tuesday. He held a Master’s degree in Islamic Studies from the University of Peshawar and has left behind a wife, three daughters, and a son.

While students and colleagues of the martyred educationist paid rich tribute to him the Private schools association announced that all the private schools in Charsadda will remain closed for three days in mourning. Sareer Ahmed, his colleagues and pupils said was an honest and diligent man and true to his values.

The local Police official said that according to initial investigation, the accused had taken three days’ leave of absence from the college to attend the sit-in in Islamabad.

The police said it is probing the incident from many angle and investigators were trying to ascertain if the accused had hurled blasphemy allegations against the principal as an excuse for the killing as was reported by a section of press.