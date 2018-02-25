Tennis: Tiafoe, Gojowczyk to meet in Delray Beach final

Miami :US wildcard Frances Tiafoe will be gunning for his first ATP title on Sunday when he takes on Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the final at Delray Beach, Florida. The 20-year-old Tiafoe, ranked 91st in the world, defeated 46th-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4 to reach his first final. Gojowczyk defeated American Steve Johnson 7-6 (7/3), 6-3. Tiafoe’s semi-final victory came hours after he finished off eighth-seeded South Korean Chung Hyeon 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a quarter-final halted by rain the night before. Tiafoe led that match 5-3 in the third when play was halted, and the players were kept until after midnight before organizers decided to postpone the finish until Saturday. “The stress level was pretty high today,” admitted Tiafoe, who had three chances to finish his quarter-final on Friday night and finally dispatched Chung on his eighth match point on Saturday. Tiafoe took control against Shapovalov with a late break in the first set, closing out the frame with an ace.

Orignally published by APP