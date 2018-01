Melbourne :Match statistics from the Australian Open men’s final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x6) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Time: 3hrs 3mins Federer – Cilic 24 Aces 16 4 Double Faults 5

Orignally published by APP