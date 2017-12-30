Tennis: Australia doubts as Djokovic pulls out of Qatar Open

Doha :Former world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday withdrew from next week’s Qatar Open, casting doubt on his participation at the Australian Open later in January. Qatar is the second tournament Djokovic has pulled out in as many days due to a niggling elbow injury. The 12-time Grand Slam champion was top seed in Doha, but in a statement he said he would not be able to defend the title he won by beating Andy Murray last year. His withdrawal comes just 24 hours after the injury forced him to drop out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. “Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for the better since yesterday,” said Djokovic. “I still feel the pain. Therefore, I will have to withdraw from (the) ATP tournament in Doha.” The Serb added: “Only when I’m 100 per cent ready to play, I will be able to come back. “I hope it will be soon. I want to thank everyone for patience and understanding.”

Orignally published by APP