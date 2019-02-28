Ten thousand CCTVs to be installed soon: Additional IG

Staff Reporter

Safe City project has been delayed; this is the project of Sindh government. However, according to the safe city project, 10,000 CCTV cameras would soon be installed and issues of Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) and traffic management would be addressed. These views were expressed by Additional IG Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, Additional IG Traffic Dr. Jameel Ahmed and Additional IG CTD Dr. Kamran Fazal at their visit to Korangi Association of Trade & Industry on Thursday.

On this occasion, President KATI Muhammad Danish Khan, Patron-in-Chief KATI S.M.Muneer, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman & CEO KITE DMC Zubair Chhaya, Chairman Law & Order Standing Committee of KATI Nadeem Khan also spoke during the event. FPCCI former President Zubair Tufail, Former Chairman KATI Gulzar Firoz, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Former President KATI Mr. Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman, Ashraf Mayia and others were also present on the occasion.

Additional IG Sindh viewed that due to road barrier, traffic flow is being affected. On the roads which are facing congestion, barriers would be removed and he requested Mayor Karachi to start work on traffic engineering.

He said that he realize that street crimes have increased in the city. He highlighted that strict actions have been taken against terrorists who have been involved in major crimes. Kidnapping for ransom and target killings have been eliminated, however he confessed that street crimes are on the rise and strategy is being made to address this issue.

Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Jamali also mentioned that issue of traffic congestion is being addressed. He said that details of illegal encroachments in Mehran Town should be shared with anti-encroachment police which is working under board of revenue it is under law that all encroachment related issues would be resolved by anti-encroachment police. He said that 10,000 CCTV cameras would soon be installed and later it will be included in the Safe City project.

Additional IG Dr. Kamran Fazal expressed that Sindh Police is taking all measures to protect business community and all the people of the city, province and the country and there will be no negligence to defend the motherland.

Additional IG Traffic Dr. Jameel Ahmed informed that traffic issues in the industrial zones including Korangi Industrial Area are being addressed on priority bases. Traffic chaos due to heavy vehicles is being addressed and those road which are being affected by barriers, it will be removed. He highlighted that business community is the engine of the economy.

Law and order situation in the province is considerably better, but street crimes in Karachi are on the rise and police will make all efforts to curb street crimes on priority bases.leadership has always given a message of peace to India. Danish Khan informed that investors are eager to invest in Pakistan and this is the reason of the hostility and aggression of India.

