Ten Pakistani institutes ranked in QS World University Rankings 2022

In the QS World University Rankings 2022, ten public and private universities in Pakistan have maintained their rankings with a minor improvement.

Three institutions are ranked in the 355-500 range, one in the 651-700 range, three in the 801-1,000 range, and a similar number in the 1,001+ range.

In the QS World University Ranking, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad retained first place among Pakistani universities, with a 355 rank band, followed by the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) in third place with 373 rank band, and the Quaid-i-Azam University in fourth place with a 454 rank band.

COMSATS University Islamabad, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, and the University of Punjab are in the 801-1000 rank band, while Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is in the 651-700 rank band. The Faisalabad University of Agriculture, University of Karachi, and the University of Lahore are among the top 1000 universities in Pakistan.

Academic reputation (40%) is used to rank institutions, followed by employer reputation (10%), faculty-student ratio (20%), citations per professor (20%), percentage of foreign students (5%), and percentage of foreign faculty (5%). (5pc).

The QS World University Rankings is an annual compilation of university rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds, a British firm (QS).

In the 2022 edition, 1,673 institutions from 93 places were examined, with 1,300 being rated in the end. There are just ten Pakistani institutions on the list.

Only the QS World University Rankings are recognized by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

Prof Niaz Ahmed, PU Vice-Chancellor, said that the university’s QS World rating has risen by 16 percent for the year 2022. He described the university’s inclusion among the top 61.6 percent of institutions in the globe as a “historic accomplishment.” He said that QS has rated PU’s 13 topics worldwide for the first time and that PU’s Petroleum Engineering topic was listed in the top 100-150 universities in the world.

Mr. Ahmed said that the university’s research publications had grown as a result of the development of a research culture and that the institution had allotted a sizable sum of Rs380 million for research for the first time in its history last year. Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of the PU Rating Committee, was praised for his efforts to increase the university’s ranking.

