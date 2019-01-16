Ten outlaws held with arms, narcotics & two stolen bikes in Capital

The Islamabad Police arrested 10 outlaws including drug pushers during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital on Tuesday and recovered arms, narcotics and two stolen bikes.

A spokesman of Islamabad Police said that in line with the directives of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. The Aabpara police arrested a drug pusher Sikander Khan and recovered 150 gram hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested Shah Jehan and recovered a sword from him.

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police arrested Dawood Shah and recovered stolen bike from him.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Khan Muhammad and another besides recovering a total of 735 gram hashish from their possession.

Ramana police arrested Imran and recovered one pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Ramzan for having 115 gram heroin while Sihala police arrested Abbas and Abdul Rehman and recovered 235 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from them respectively.

The Loi Bher police arrested a bike lifter Usama and recovered stolen bike from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—INP

