Ten more corona cases surface in Attock

Incharge Corona Cell Attock Dr Kashif Hussain has said that with ten new cases the number of positive cases in the district has reached to 1932 out of which 1592 have recovered so for. He said this while talking to this journalist.

He said that so for screening of 35753 patients was carried out and out of these patients 30043 were found negative while result of 436 patients is awaited.

He said that 291 patients who are all asyptomatic are home quarantined while four patients are under treatment in DHQ Hospital Attock.

While replying a question Dr Kashif said that during the last one year 111 patients have died which include 64 male and 47 females. He emphasised upon the people to act upon the SOPs to control the pendemic.

Meanwhile on the orders of DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar all the public and private educational institites have been closed till further orders owing to alarming increase in number of Covid 19 cases among the teachers and students. The decision has been taken on the reports issued by District Health Authority.

It is worth mentioning that during the last few weeks more than 60 schools (boys and girls) were sealed in the district as Corona cases were reported among the students and teachers.

As per the data released by education department, almost 1936 Corona test of teachers amd students were conducted and out of these tests 144 were found positive which is more than 5 percent.