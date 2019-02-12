Ten million jobs by PTI

The government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has promised to provide 10 million jobs to the youth of the country during the coming five years. Though, there have been more than five months to the formation of the PTI government, yet strangely, the government has not been able so far to clearly specify as to which are the fields where these 10 million jobs would be filled/provided. Besides this, the government is also silent as to when and how actually this program would be launched. Since, no any clarity has come from the government as yet on this very important promise, many talented youth of the country are in a confusion.

The federal government is, therefore, requested that a clear and a comprehensible policy may be announced at the earliest so that the youth of the country are able to prepare themselves accordingly, in terms of the required education and experience for a job in coming five years.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

