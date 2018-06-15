Ten-member KP cabinet sworn in

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A ten-member caretaker cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was sworn in here Thursday afternoon. KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath to the interim cabinet in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House. The caretaker cabinet comprises of almost all the non-political and relatively less known faces and include no member from the Tribal area s that has been merged into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province sometimes back.

A seasoned jurists and former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Dost Muhammad Khan who was sworn in as the Caretaker Chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June Six took more than a week time to decide his team during the interim setup.

He had, however, hinted at selecting non-political figures on merit to serve the people of this province with dedication during the interim period of few months with a prime responsibility of holding free fair and transparent elections and that too on time. He had also declared to keep the interim cabinet as small one. Yet on Thursday he hinted at expending the cabinet after Eid in order to give representation to “all regions of the province.

The caretaker cabinet consists upon Justice (retd) Asadullah Khan Chamkani, Dr. Saira Safdar, Muqadas Ullah, Abdul Rauf Khan, Mohammad Sanaullah Khan Akbar Jan Marwat, Mohammad Rashid Khan, Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Anwarul Haq and Fazal Elahi.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retd Dost Muhammad while chairing the maiden session of the newly sworn in cabinet at Chief Minister Secretariat, has assured the provision and utilization of all available resources for the peaceful conduct of elections in the province. “The transparent, timely and peaceful holding of elections is the prime responsibility of the caretakers”, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister giving guidelines to the caretakers specially their dominant role in the transparent and fair conduct of elections said that we have a challenging responsibility and we have to rise to the occasion and to generate a matching response for the efficient completion of our allocative and mandated job.

The police and the administration have been sensitized and they have the capacity to ensure that elections were visibly transparent and nobody could raise an accusing figure on the whole process of the elections. The first meeting of the Caretaker Cabinet focused on the new responsibilities of the Chief Secretary and the Police Chief that focused on the one point agenda for creating a suitable environment where the people could express their free will and exercise their right of vote in favor of their choices without any pressure and most importantly in a peaceful environment. The Chief Secretary and the Police Chief talked about the professionalism of their institutions for the in-time holding of elections. Our efforts, our dedication and our impartiality in the whole process would speak out the level of our commitment, the meeting was told.

Mr. Dost Muhammad called upon the law enforcing agencies for efficient intelligence gathering and sharing, constant coordination among them and planned search operations in order to ensure the required level of law and order situation in the province before, during and after the elections. He said we have come with a sincere heart and we will emerge triumphant at the end of the day.

We have to live for this country and we have to accomplish the task given to us. We would give hundred per cent in the whole process adding that impartiality of his government would emerge prominently before, during and after elections adding that peace is the ultimate goal for the conducive environment required for the impartial elections in the province. He called upon the caretakers to prove that they are apolitical, show their commitment to the conduct of elections on- time and go whole hog for helping out the election commission in their constitutional and gigantic work.

Caretaker Chief Minister assured the expansion of the cabinet soon after Eid in order to give proper representation to all regions of the province adding that he would give task to the cabinet members to focus on complicated issues in different areas that might turn out to have administrative complications if not addressed immediately. We have the responsibilities to give an environment for the peaceful and impartial conduct of elections for which we have to take certain safeguards required for the fulfillment of that responsibilities and at the end of the day, we would sensitize the people to exercise their right of vote and contribute in the overall plan for choosing the candidates of their choice.

Caretaker Chief Minister advised the Caretakers Minister to follow the austerity drive adding that he had drastically reduced the expenditure of the Chief Minister House and wished them to follow suit. Our efforts for transparency would send a streak of lightning to the wrongdoers and there would be no malpractices in the entire elections plan. He asked the police to constantly monitor the infiltrating points as we have to have a foolproof system where nobody could find any space to subvert our constitutional responsibilities. The police and the other intelligence agencies are on one page sharing and monitoring everything required in the given critical situation. We have a complete security plan and our preparedness for the elections would be up to the mark, he added. He had directed for the expedited developmental work on Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar and also advised for complete cooperation among the moon sighting committees. The nation stand united and should not be divided on this critical issue.