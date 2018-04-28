Ten killed in road, fire incidents

Jhang

Five persons including two women and as many children were killed in a road accident on Shahjewana-Lalian Road near Chak Korianwala. Rescue 1122 sources said that a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle Friday morning. As a result, five persons riding the motorcycle belonging to one family were killed on-the-spot. They include 30-year-old Ghulam Murtaza, 29-year-old Musarrat Bibi, 50-year-old Faizan Bibi, 4-year-old Tayeba and 2-year-old Meera. Driver of the dumper fled the scene. Later people of the area gathered on Sargodha Road and demonstrated against the Masson police behaviour. They burnt tyres and blocked the road. However, the area police dispersed them after pacifying them with the promise that the accused would be arrested soon. The police also took bodies into custody.

Five killed in GB fire incident: Five people were killed and two others injured in a fire incident in Doko village of District Shigar in Gilgit Baltistan early Friday morning.—APP