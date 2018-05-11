Ten killed in road accident

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

In a fatal road accident, at least 10 were died while eight were injured when Abbottabad bound Truck loaded with wheat bags overturned on the Mansehra bound van near Sabzi Mandi around 6.15pm on Thursday. After hectic efforts by the rescue 1122, police and local residents, bodies of victims were recovered from the wreckage of the van after cutting body of vehicle No 2718 which was coming from Islamabad, and was on its way to Mansehra.

Those who died were identified as Shaukat, Sameen Bibi, Danish Munir Khan, Jamshed, Muhammad Nazeer, Bedar Bakhat while others could not be identified till filing instant report. While three injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad and were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex.