Ten killed, 40 injured in property dispute clashes in Kurram

Kurram

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 40 others injured as property dispute clashes in district Kurram continued on Wednesday, the fourth consecutive day. According to details, armed men of Balash Khel tribe and Para Chamkani tribe hailing from Balash Khel area of district Lower Kurram took arms at each other some four days earlier over dispute of ownership of a piece of land.

Heavy automated were being utilized in the clashes which have so far claimed 10 lives from both sides and more than 40 people have been injured. The injured were shifted to Sadda and Parachinar hospitals.

DPO Kurram Muhammad Quresh and DC Shah Fahd said the Parliamentarians, tribal elders, district administration were making all out efforts to stop the clashes. —INP