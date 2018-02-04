Ten of family receive burns in gas cylinder blast

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Ten of family members including four women received serious burns when fire erupted in their house in village Jurian due to gas cylinder explosion. According to rescue sources, housewife of Muhammad Sarwar was preparing food on a stove when the cylinder exploded suddenly and engulfed the whole house, resulting into serious burns to Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Anwar, Sughra Bibi, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Ali, Sobia, Faizan, Haider Ali, Zaib-un-Nisa and Mona Liza. The rescue squad rushed to the site and saved the adjoining houses and shifted the injured to the Trauma Centre where condition of four of them is causing anxiety.

Meanwhile, three persons including a woman were seriously injured when a rickshaw collided with their bike near Ramki Chatha today.