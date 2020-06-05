Ten dead, 764 injured in 677 RTCs

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 677 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 10 people died, whereas 764 were injured. Out of this, 444 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 320 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (67%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 275 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 369 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. The statistics show that 130 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 137 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 62 in Multan with 68 victims and at third Faisalabad with 45 RTCs and 57 victims.

The details further reveal that 774 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 589 males & 185 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 131 were under 18 years of age, 413 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 230 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 589 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 70 motorcars, 27 vans, 24 trucks and 90 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.