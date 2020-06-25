Ten-day exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ inaugurated by Religious Minister Qadri

Staff Reporter

Inaugurating a ten-day exhibition of “Ghilaf-e-Kabaa” and other Islamic relics at the Centaurus Mall, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs observed that the nation will be benefitted by this exhibition, because it will bring peace of mind and they will feel the blessings of these relics, at this difficult time when they are suffering because of the Corona virus. He said that such exhibitions bring spiritual calmness and composure in life. He praised the efforts made by the Chairman, Punjab Investment Board, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in holding this exhibition.

This exhibition which was inaugurated today by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, and Sardar Omer Tanveer Khan, who represented the management of the Mall, will be available for the next ten days at the Centaurus Mall for viewing by the people of the twin-city.

This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to the people, to see the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba and other holy Islamic relics, while still remaining in Pakistan. Several diplomats representing Muslim countries in Islamabad, a large number of politicians, religious leaders and many other prominent members of the society attended the inauguration ceremony.

The present exhibition is the third of its kind, as the Centaurus administration had also successfully held such exhibitions in the past on a yearly basis, and it had always received people in large numbers, from all walks of life.

Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman, Punjab Investment Board said that this year also a large number of people will get the opportunity to see these relics and, as a result “the exhibition will bring solace and consolation to the pandemic-stricken population of the twin-cities.”

This year the Centaurus administration, for the protection of exhibition-visitors against Corona virus has made special arrangements so that all government SoP’s are fully observed.