Ten civilians injured, one critical in Bijbehara blast

Srinagar

Ten civilians were wounded, one of them critically, in a grenade blast in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

An official said that the militants lobbed a grenade at Goriwan chowk a forces’ vehicle in Goriwan Chowk. The grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside, leaving ten civilians wounded.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital where from four injured were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment, said the official.

He said a 12-year-old boy Fazal Ahmad from Zainapora Shopian was critically injured in the blast. He was shifted to Srinagar along with three other women, identified as Daizy Jan wife of Manzoor Ahamd, Rozy Akhtar daughter of Ghulam Ahmed resident of Hassanpora and Muneera Akhtar (20) daughter of Abdul Rehman Dar resident of Sangam.

Six persons who suffered minor injuries in the grenade blast are being treated at a nearby hospital, he said. “Police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up,” said the official.—GK