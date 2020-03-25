Ten burnt as LPG tanker catches fire

Ten people sustained serious burn injuries after a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a flammable mixture, exploded after catching fire near Shahdara Mor in Lahore on Wednesday.

The intensity of blast was so powerful that it broke the window glasses of nearby buildings. The fire went intensive further when it engulfed a nearby fuel filling station. In a video captured at the scene, plumes of smokes can be seen rising.

A number of vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles also damaged in the incident as the fire also engulfed a nearby vehicles parking stand.

Rescues officials and fire brigade team immediately responded to the incident and doused the fire after hectic effort.

Injured persons have been shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment while two of them are said to be in critical condition. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a detailed report.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also formed a team to investigate the matter and determine the causes of the incident.