Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Project to help combat effects of climate change

Experts and environmentalists on Wednesday said that “Ten Billion Trees Tsunami” project under which ten billion trees would be planted during the next five years, would help combat the effects of climate change in the country.

Talking to APP, Ministry of Climate Change sources said that trees were planted and distributed freely across the whole country with an objective to motivate the general public to make Pakistan greener.

The sources said the incumbent PTI government under tree plantation campaign had so far planted 1.5 million saplings under the initiative by the students, government employees, workers of various government formations, political workers and volunteers.

“As part of the initiative, free saplings were distributed at 200 distribution centers across the country,” they said.

Mehmud Khalid Qamar, a noted research environmentalist said, “We should make every effort to make Pakistan green and government is providing every support.”

“We should make more investments in the remote and barren areas to increase their forest cover and involve institutions and students more in plantation drives,” he added.

He said that growing maximum trees was of vital importance to meet the growing timber and energy requirements of the country. Global Change Impact Studies Centre(GCISC) sources told APP

that the centre was providing develop policy recommendations to the government to help tree plantation campaign and address climate change and global warming challenges affecting Pakistan’s development.

“The incumbent government is facilitating the collaboration of various local and international scientists and experts who are being engaged in research activities of tree plantation,” they added. He said that teachers, students and all segments of the society were being motivated to play their active part in the plantation campaign.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp