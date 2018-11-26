Temporary tents

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he has asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths and provide them with food until the Panah Gah shelters are built. “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted a Chinese proverb. This Panah Gah project would benefit the homeless and needy. This is an exemplary initiative taken by this government. More shelter homes would be established in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Indeed a very good step. A down to earth beneficial step in a long and arduous journey for welfare of people but to make it effective and sustainable in future too, it must made be run through a body comprising government and known philanthropist organization such as Edhi Foundation or similar private NGOs of repute. Most of these homeless, who are begging on the street to make a living if fit and capable to work, must be given training to be able to earn their living. In addition, this is a giant step forward to eradicate many social evils connected to homelessness and depravity of self-respect attached to it.

DUA QASIM

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp