Tempering with Article 35-A will invite repercussions’: Mirwaiz

Islamabad

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian occupied Kashmir has said that any sort of tempering with the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution will invite serious repercussions.

According to Kashmir media service, a large number of leaders and activists of the Hurriyat forum and Awami Action Committee participated in a protest outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar against the Indian government’s attempts to repeal Article 35-A, which gives special privileges and rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Petitions seeking the abrogation of the Article 35-A will come up for hearing in the Indian Supreme Court on August 31.

A leader of the Hurriyat forum, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, addressing the protesters said that the entire population of Kashmir would fight with full resilience to protect the Article 35-A.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp