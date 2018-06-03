Temperature to remain moderate

Staff Reporter

Intense heat gripped the entire city this week. Temperature touching 46°Celsius after nearly 37 years. However, according to the latest forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature is likely to remain moderate till.

The temperature may touch 35°C during this time.

According to PMD, the impact of the current heatwave has ended. However, a prediction and alert will be issued three days prior if such a heatwave or intense heat conditions are expected to appear in the next two months.

Drop in temperature brings relief to residents of the port city

On Satureday, 27°C was the lowest recorded temperature, while 36.3°C was the highest. The sea winds were active on friday and Satureday were recorded at 25 kilometres per hour. The PMD has anticipated hot and moist weather today (Saturday).Keep hydrated The Rangers established on three heatstroke relief centres in different parts of the metropolis.

The Rangers spokesperson said that in view of the sizzling heat, the paramilitary force established three heatstroke relief centres in the Kalapul, Mehmoodabad No 6 and Pakistan Chowk areas.

Doctors, paramedic staff, medical facilities and cold water were made available at each centre to facilitate heatstroke patients.