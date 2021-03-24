Temp to rise next week: Met office

Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get hot. The temperature in the city is expected to rise to 39 degrees next week, according to a Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast.

“Currently, the average temperature is between 32 to 34 degrees,” a spokesperson, Khalid Mehmood Malik, said.

The change comes because of dry and hot northwestern winds blowing towards Karachi. There is, however, no possibility of a heatwave yet, Malik added.

The Met Office added that there’s no prediction of rain in Karachi or any other part of Sindh too.