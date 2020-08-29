TeM expresses concern over stepped-up HR abuses in IIOJK

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Mazhamat (TeM) has expressed grave concern over the stepped-up human rights violations and wanton killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Mazhamat Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning fresh acts of state terrorism in the territory said, “The deteriorating human rights situation and genocide of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces must serve an eye-opener for the world community.”

Referring to the killing of seven innocent youth in Pulwama and Shopian, he said that trigger-happy Indian forces’ personnel had turned Kashmir into a slaughterhouse where innocent civilians were being killed on daily basis. “The systematic killing of Kashmiri youth is part of India’s nefarious designs to alter the demography of the disputed territory,” he said.

Bilal Siddiqi pointed out that fast spreading structures of violence in the shape of sprawling army camps were posing a serious threat to lives of common people in IIOJK.

The army camps established in every village and town of the valley, he said, have been turned into concentration camps where Kashmiris, particularly the young and educated youth, were subjected to severe torture.he said, a culture of impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces under various black laws was the main reason behind the rampant rights violations in the disputed territory.—KMS