Telephone banking fraud gang member arrested

A key member of a group involved in telephone banking fraud was arrested from Hafizabad late Monday night.

As per Federal Investigation Agency officials, the group was involved in scamming people and withdrawing millions from over 60 bank accounts in Gujranwala region.

The key group member, Shabbir, was arrested from Hafizabad on a tip-off of another member, Shafiq, who had been taken into custody earlier.

“Shafiq was arrested on September 28 while withdrawing money from a bank in Hafizabad,” Assistant Director FIA Ahsan Iqbal said. “During investigation, he shared important information regarding the group involved in bank frauds. In the last three months, the group scammed over 60 people and withdrew millions from their bank accounts. Those affected by the scam include lawyers, police officers and professors,” the FIA assistant director added. The suspects also transferred Rs500,000 from the account of an Attock resident.

Meanwhile, a retired traffic police officer from Narowal is the latest to fall prey to a gang of telephone banking fraudsters.

Aslam Mukhtar, a retired traffic cop, lost Rs0.3 million, his entire life’s savings, after sharing his bank details on a phone call from an alleged bank’s helpline. Soon afterwards, the money disappeared from his account.

“I had saved the money for my daughters’ weddings,” Mukhtar lamented, adding that he has reported the fraud to the Federal Investigation Agency. The bank has also reportedly notified its head office about the latest incident of online fraud.

