Telenor wins telecom, PR awards

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan, one of the country’s foremost telecom and digital services provider, bagged four awards at the 8th Pakistan Advertiser Society (PAS) Awards Ceremony. Telenor Pakistan won the ‘Best in Telecommunications in Pakistan’ award for its ‘VOGON’ campaign and the award for‘ Best in PR’ for the Media Campaign on ‘Tax Rationalization’ with Media Matters as campaign partners. Continuing with its innovative methods of communication, Telenor Pakistan primarily focuses on digital as a mean of effectively communicating with its customers. This resulted in the company winning two additional awards and being the only operator to feature on Google’s YouTube Ads Leader board for its ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ communication and an episode from Pakistan’s first online movie ‘OyeKuchKarGuzar!’.

Through the VOGON campaign, Telenor stayed true to its ambition of designing communication which is contextualised to the real needs of their customers. To achieve this, Telenor Pakistan identified the passion points of its target market and tailored its message to create relevance resulting in an effective and hyper-targeted communication which not only ensured high efficiency by achieving a phenomenal rate of product activations but also enhanced the overall brand interest and consideration.

Telenor Pakistan’s ‘Tax Rationalization’ campaign was aimed at encouraging the government to reduce telecom taxes for the benefit of the consumers. The campaign played a vital role in communicating the benefits of rationalized taxation and resulted in reduction of both FED and WHT in Federal budget 2017-18.

“We are overjoyed on bringing home prestigious PAS Awards that show our commitment towards extending the benefits of telecom and digital services to the people of Pakistan and maintaining our thought leadership position in the industry.” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan.